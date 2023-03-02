Has King Charles thrown out Harry, Meghan from UK home? Their response

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they have been evicted from Frogmore Cottage by King Charles, The Mirror reported after it was claimed that the monarch decided to remove them from the Windsor property, offering the property to Prince Andrew. A spokesperson for the Sussexes said as per The Mirror, “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

Omid Scobie, one of the authors behind the biography of Harry and Meghan, Finding Freedom said that King Charles' decision came after Prince Harry released his controversial memoir Spare in January, adding that the couple was told the property was needed for "someone else" at a time when relations between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family were at "an all-time low".

“It's news, sources tell me, that has left Harry and Meghan stunned, and at least two members of the Royal Family 'appalled',” Omid Scobie said, adding that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given time until the summer to remove their belongings after initially being told they would just be given two weeks.

“It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment. It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good,” Omid Scobie said. The Frogmore Cottage was a gift from the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their marriage in 2018. The cottage was converted into one home, having previously been five separate properties for staff working on the Windsor Estate, The Mirror reported.

