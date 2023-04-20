Kate Middleton- Meghan Markle feud: What is going on behind the scenes

Kate Middleton was not allowed to meet the dying Queen Elizabeth II in September as King Charles wanted to justify not giving the same permission to Meghan Markle, a new book claimed. Writing in his book 'Our King', Robert Jobson claimed that Kate Middleton has "built up resentment" towards the Meghan Markle over the situation as she didn't get a chance to say goodbye to the late monarch. Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are seen. (File)

Instead, Kate Middleton had then remained in Windsor.

"Harry was insisting Meghan travel with him to Scotland as the Queen’s life ebbed away but the King said it was only for the children and grandchildren to be with the Queen," Robert Jobson shared.

The author further claimed that King Charles asked Prince William to come without his wife, because "if Catherine doesn’t come, Meghan can’t either, it’s not appropriate for wives to attend."

“Privately, he wanted to say Meghan was not welcome but he couldn’t say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan,” the author continued.

“Kate deliberately stayed away but she desperately wanted to be there with the Queen in her last moments. That’s eaten Kate up and has built up resentment towards Meghan,” he added.

Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, hours after it was announced that her health was rapidly declining. Members of the royal family made their way to Balmoral to bid her goodbye.

