This is Prince Harry's plan for King Charles' coronation: ‘Will rush home to Meghan…’

Prince Harry will skip King Charles' coronation concert as he wishes to fly back to the US just hours after watching his father being crowned. Prince Harry has told his father that he will not stay for the weekend of celebrations following the ceremony on May 6. Owing to this, organisers will not reserve a seat for the Duke of Sussex for the musical extravaganza, The Mirror reported. Prince Harry is set to attend his father King Charles' coronation.

Instead of attending gala at Windsor Castle, Prince Harry will rush to be with his family in California and celebrate his son Archie’s fourth birthday, the report added. This comes as Buckingham Palace revealed that Meghan Markle will not be attending the ceremony, choosing to stay in the US with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King’s Coronation but it will only be a fleeting visit. Organisers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the Royal Family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event," the report claimed.

His security could also be one of the major reasons for Prince Harry's early exit as the Duke is involved in an ongoing High Court action with the Home Office over a decision to strip him of his UK security after he stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

The report said that King Charles will be cordial with his youngest son ahead of his visit. For the concert, “themes of love, respect and optimism” will be used while honouring the the Commonwealth. The concert will be aired on BBC1 and Radio 2 along with catch-up services. It will include performances by opera singers Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul pioneer Alexis Ffrench.

More than 57 locations across the UK will have big screens erected enabling around 100,000 people to watch the ­coronation events, BBC reported.

