Kate Middleton was 'in tears' after Prince William changed New Year plans when…

Before Prince William and Kate Middleton were married, in 2006, an sudden change of plans made by the former left his then girlfriend in tears, a book claimed.

The couple had not spent Christmas together but were believed to have big plans for New Year. But, Prince William cancelled the plans at the last minute, according to a book by royal author Katie Nicholl.

In ‘The Making of a Royal Romance’, royal author Katie Nicholl claimed that Prince William had promised Kate Middleton that he would join her family but decided to stay with his family instead. Prince William only informed Kate Middleton on the phone on Boxing Day.

“William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything,” Katie Nicholl said.

After the tiff, Kate Middleton and Prince William briefly separated, Daily Express reported but were seen together after a few weeks. Later, Kate Middleton moved into Prince William’s Clarence House flat as well.

The couple announced their engagement in 2010 and married in April 2011. The couple have been since been married for almost 12 years and have three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

