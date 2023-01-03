Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Kate Middleton was 'in tears' after Prince William changed New Year plans when…

Kate Middleton was 'in tears' after Prince William changed New Year plans when…

world news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 04:20 PM IST

Kate Middleton-Prince William: Prince William cancelled the plans at the last minute, according to a book by royal author Katie Nicholl.

Kate Middleton-Prince William: Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, in London.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Before Prince William and Kate Middleton were married, in 2006, an sudden change of plans made by the former left his then girlfriend in tears, a book claimed.

Read more: Prince Harry's memoir means he and William will never reconcile as…

The couple had not spent Christmas together but were believed to have big plans for New Year. But, Prince William cancelled the plans at the last minute, according to a book by royal author Katie Nicholl.

In ‘The Making of a Royal Romance’, royal author Katie Nicholl claimed that Prince William had promised Kate Middleton that he would join her family but decided to stay with his family instead. Prince William only informed Kate Middleton on the phone on Boxing Day.

Read more: Should Prince Harry be stripped of royal title? Britons believe…

“William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything,” Katie Nicholl said.

After the tiff, Kate Middleton and Prince William briefly separated, Daily Express reported but were seen together after a few weeks. Later, Kate Middleton moved into Prince William’s Clarence House flat as well.

Read more: King Charles' coronation could be invalidated because…: What royal author said

The couple announced their engagement in 2010 and married in April 2011. The couple have been since been married for almost 12 years and have three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
kate middleton prince william royal family
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP