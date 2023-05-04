King Charles III coronation: 10 key dates in the life of Britain's monarch

King Charles III is set to be crowned on May 6 at the age of 74 as last year following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth he became the oldest heir apparent in British history to take the throne. In the historic coronation ceremony, around 2,200 people will be in attendance which will include members of the royal family, world leaders and foreign royalty who will gather at Westminster Abbey to be part of the celebrations.

Here is a look at key dates in King Charles' life:

November 14, 1948

Britain's King Charles III.

Charles Philip Arthur George was born at Buckingham Palace during the reign of his grandfather King George VI. He is the first child of Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

February 6, 1952

Following the death of George VI, Queen Elizabeth became the monarch and Charles becomes her heir apparent.

July 26, 1958

Charles was granted the title of the Prince of Wales by Queen Elizabeth II. The title is usually held by the first son of the sovereign. Charles was then nine years old.

July 1, 1969

A televised formal investiture for Charles took place as the Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle, north Wales.

February 19, 1970

Charles made his first major speech on environment, an issue that remains close to his heart to this day.

July 29, 1981

Charles married Princess Diana at St Paul's Cathedral in London. They have two sons, Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984.

August 28, 1996

Charles and Princess Diana formally divorce.

August 31, 1997

Princess Diana dies in a car accident in Paris.

April 9, 2005

Charles and Camilla's marry at Windsor Town Hall.

September 8, 2022

Charles becomes the king of Britain following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

