China's vice-president and many royals: King Charles' contentious coronation guests

When King Charles will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla on May 6, around 2,200 people will be in attendance. These will include members of the royal family, world leaders and foreign royalty who will gather at Westminster Abbey to be part of the historic celebrations. But there are some surprising names on the guestlist which are sure to raise eyebrows as they attend the ceremony in London. China's Vice President Han Zheng.(AFP)

1. Michelle O'Neill

Michelle O'Neill- Sinn Fein's deputy president and leader in Northern Ireland- will be attending the coronation but the invite is highly controversial. While accepting the invitation, Michelle O'Neill said that she had accepted the invitation on behalf of the people in Northern Ireland "for whom the coronation is a hugely important occasion". However Michelle Sinn Fein-run councils in Northern Ireland have refused to support celebrations marking King Charles' coronation. The leader has also been associated with the IRA, which was considered responsible for the 1979 bomb attack on Lord Mountbatten – King Charles' mentor.

2. Han Zheng

Han Zheng, vice-president of China, will be Beijing's representative at the coronation. Considered responsible for the crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, Han Zheng has been slammed for his handling of demonstrations in the city in 2019 when thousands of pro-democracy protesters were arrested.

3. Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew was forced to step down from public life in 2019 after being embroiled in a sex abuse scandal, all charges that he has denied. But Prince Andrew is likely to be seen by King Charles' side amid the coronation at Westminster Abbey as “The King has been very clear who he wants to represent the monarchy,” The Mirror reported.

4. Haitham bin Tariq

The current Sultan of Oman- Haitham bin Tariq-has reigned since the death of his cousin. Oxford-educated Haitham bin Tariq personally welcomed Charles and Camilla on a 2016 diplomatic visit to Oman but has been questioned for his track record on handling his critics as many are arrested and jailed for social media posts criticising the government.

5. Hassanal Bolkiah

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah is world’s longest-reigning current monarch. But he has been mire in controversy over the implementation of strict laws in the country which include death by stoning, severing of limbs, and flogging for crimes such as adultery.

6. King Abdullah II of Jordan

Following the Pandora Papers, the Jordanian monarch has been criticized as data showed how he secretly amassed a property empire of worth more than £70m in the UK and US while he imposed austerity measures and taxes on the people of the country.

