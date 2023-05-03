Harry-William ‘not speaking’, Meghan absent: Royals feud before coronation

As Prince Harry is set to attend King Charles' coronation in London while his Meghan Markle gives the historic ceremony a miss, royal expert Omid Scobie reflected on Prince Harry's involvement in the event. Prince Harry will soon be seen at his father King Charles III's coronation in the UK.

“This is the first time Harry sees his family face-to-face since the release of Spare but I don't think people know that there has been somewhat regular pattern of conversation between him and his father since the release of that book,” Omid Scobie said.

“Now, have they discussed the details and the points that he wanted to go into? From what I hear, no but he has had contact with his dad and of course, there have been some negative moments with the loss of Frogmore Cottage, they lose they keys to that any week now,” he added, saying, “He would have spoken to his father about that but he also discussed his attendance at the Coronation with his dad and made it clear he wanted to be apart of it, which I think was really well received.”

Talking of Prince Harry's and William's relationship, the royal expert said, "It's interesting to compare that with where William and Harry are, which is in the exact same place as where we last saw them."

On Meghan Markle's decision to not attend the ceremony, the royal expert explained, "People around the Sussexes guided press at the time that this is very much about Archie's fourth birthday. I disagree with that to some extent because I also know from friends of hers that she's protecting her peace as well. She is aware of how much the spotlight goes on her when she sets a foot near the story."

