King Charles' coronation: Details on the ceremony and how you can watch it live

King Charles is set to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in the coronation ceremony on Saturday May 6. The celebrations will be full of pomp, pageantry, and has a solemn religious significance. King Charles became the monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September. King Charles Coronation: Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, in the background, leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London.(AP)

Where is the ceremony being held?

Westminster Abbey has been the venue for the coronation of British monarchs for more than a thousand years. There have been 38 monarchs who were crowned at the Westminster Abbey. King Charles' coronation will also take place at this historic venue.

What time is the coronation ceremony?

The coronation ceremony will begin at 1000 GMT, with a procession from the Buckingham Palace. The procession for King Charles will be shorter than that for his mother and will be about two hours long compared Queen Elizabeth's almost four hours.

Here's a look at the coronation schedule:

3 pm IST: King Charles and Queen Camilla will step out of Buckingham Palace for a procession to head to Westminster Abbey.

3.30 pm IST: Coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey by the Archbishop in front of the royals and guests

4.30 pm IST: King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel back to the Buckingham Palace through a slow procession.

6.45 pm: The royal family will be seen at the Buckingham Palace balcony.

How to watch King Charles' coronation?

International TV channels, including the BBC, ABC News, CBS, CNN, Fox News, and NBC, will telecast the ceremony. The Royal Family YouTube channel will also livestream the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON