Charles, William erupted into ‘torrents of profanity’ over this Trump remark

King Charles and his son Prince William erupted into “torrents of profanity” after hearing comments from former US president Donald Trump about Kate Middleton, a new book revealed.

Kate Middleton was infamously photographed sunbathing on private property in France while vacationing with her husband Prince William. The photos were then published in the French tabloid Closer.

“Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude – only herself to blame,” Donald Trump had tweeted at the time.

“Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing? Come on Kate," he had then said.

In an upcoming biography “The King: The Life of Charles III” by Christopher Andersen, the author claimed that Donald Trump’s dig at Kate Middleton “resulted in what one Clarence House butler referred to as ‘torrents of profanity’ from both Prince Charles and his sons.”

In 2019, King Charles, then Prince of Wales, was reportedly “disappointed” when Donald Trump referred to him in a tweet as the “Prince of Whales,” spelled like the sea mammal.

Donald Trump has often made controversial remarks about the royal family and his comments on Princess Diana had reportedly irked King Charles as well.

