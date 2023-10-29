King Charles told by Kenya rights body: Publicly apologise for colonial abuse

King Charles III must offer an "unequivocal public apology" for abuses during colonial rule, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) said, two days before the British monarch visit to the country. King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla are set to embark on a four-day trip to the East African nation, his first visit as the king to a Commonwealth member.

A Kenyan reads the Daily Nation newspaper with a portrait of Britain's King Charles III and the headline 'The Dark Past' in Nairobi.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We call upon the King on behalf of the British government to issue an unconditional and unequivocal public apology (as opposed to the very cautious, self-preserving and protective statements of regrets) for the brutal and inhuman treatment inflicted on Kenyan citizens," the non-government KHRC said.

King Charles was expected to tackle "the more painful aspects" of the UK's historic relationship with Kenya, according to the Buckingham Palace. "His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya," the palace said.

The KHRC said that the apology should cover the entire colonial period from 1895 to 1963.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We further demand effective reparations for all the atrocities committed to the different groups in the country," it said. This would include the 1952-1960 "Emergency", when colonial authorities clamped down on the Mau Mau guerrilla campaign in which about 10,000 people were killed.

In Nairobi, King Charles will meet entrepreneurs, young Kenyans and participate in a state banquet. He will also visit a new museum dedicated to Kenya's history and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Uhuru Gardens. The royal couple will then travel to the coastal city of Mombasa, touring a nature reserve and meeting religious representatives.

The visit comes as Kenya is preparing to celebrate 60 years of independence from Britain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON