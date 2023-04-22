Home / World News / Meghan Markle found this very tough during Queen's funeral because of… Kate

Meghan Markle found this very tough during Queen's funeral because of… Kate

ByMallika Soni
Apr 22, 2023 08:10 PM IST

Royal Family: Meghan Markle found the day very trying for a number of reasons, including being away from her children.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle found her walkabout at Windsor alongside Kate Middleton and Prince William "very difficult". When Prince Harry and his wife returned to the UK for Queen Elizabeth's funeral, the couple appeared for a public walkabout at Windsor Castle to meeting well-wishers who had gathered to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

A new book ‘Our King: Charles III’ by Robert Jobson claimed that Meghan Markle found the day very trying for a number of reasons, including being away from her children.

“That's the longest they had ever been away from the kids, and then on top of it, knowing what's being said out there - it was very difficult..,” the book claimed. This comes as previously it was claimed that Kate Middleton found the walkabout one of the ‘hardest things she has even had to do’ owing to “ill feeling” between the senior royal couples.

“Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do," the book claimed.

Relations between senior royals remain worse following release of Prince Harry memoir Spare in which he targeted the royal family even alleging that Prince William physically attacked him once. He also criticised King Charles as a father and took a swipe at other members of the royal family.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

prince harry royal family
