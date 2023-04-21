More royal feud? Queen Consort Camilla's son vs Prince Harry: ‘Don’t care what…'

Tom Parker Bowles, son of King Charles' second wife Queen Consort Camilla, hit back at Prince Harry’s claim that his mother played an “end game” to become Queen. Tom Parker Bowles is the eldest child of Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles. Britain's Queen Consort Camilla is seen.(AFP)

Talking of Camilla’s marriage to Charles, Tom Parker Bowles said that she just “married the person she loved”.

“I think change happens but I don’t care what anyone says – this wasn’t any sort of end game. She married the person she loved and this is what happened," he said. Prince Harry had called his step-mother “villain” in his memoir, Spare. In the tell-all, Prince Harry claimed that Camilla leaked stories about the royal family to the media to bolster her image.

“I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar,” Prince Harry wrote.

Tom Parker Bowles said it was difficult for her to take on such a role during King Charles' coronation but “she’s never complained”.

“I think anyone would be anxious on an occasion of this sort of importance in terms of the historical. And yes, I think I’d be terrified if I had to sort of walk out wearing ancient robes. She’s 75, but you know, it’s tough to do it. But she’s never complained. You just do it. Get on with it," he said.

“She’s still our mother. I say ‘our’ but not the royal ‘we’, speaking for my sister and me. She’s our mother,” he added.

This comes as Prince Harry confirmed his attendance at the coronation. In a statement, Buckingham Palace announced that it "is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

