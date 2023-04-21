Home / World News / ‘Will never hear this but…’: King Charles sent chef to cook for Harry when he visited UK

ByMallika Soni
Apr 21, 2023 10:32 PM IST

King Charles still looks after his son Prince Harry as when the latter visited the UK recently, the monarch made sure that there was someone to cook for him. Prince Harry made an appearance in London at the Royal Courts of Justice in late March although he did not meet his father but King Charles made sure that Harry was looked after, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell said.

Prince Harry On Royal Family: Britain's Prince Harry is seen. (AP)
The former royal employee said that despite everything Prince Harry has said about his father and the rest of the royal family “it’s interesting that the king still loves Harry and tries to protect him and look after him."

“When Harry was here recently for the court case, the car from the Royal Mews picked him up at the airport, whisked him off to Frogmore Cottage where he still lives. The king dispatched a chef to Windsor Castle to cook Harry’s food [and] a butler to take it down to Frogmore Cottage from the castle to serve it.”

“That’s not a king who is being mean but of course, you will never hear that story because that’s too good a story, too nice a story for Harry and Meghan to tell. They’d rather tell negative stories but the king does care about Harry and looks after him still. He’s still looking after his wayward son," he added.

King Charles “has to walk a very strange tightrope”, the former butler said, adding, “I think the king would’ve been sad not to see both his sons in the congregation. I feel sorry for the king, he has to walk a very strange tightrope, thinking about what will the people say on one hand because he’s king and on the other hand, ‘what do I feel as Harry’s father.’

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Friday, April 21, 2023
