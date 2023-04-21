Queen Elizabeth's unseen pic released on what would've been her 97th birthday

A new photograph of Queen Elizabeth II has been released on what would have been her 97th birthday. The previously unseen image was taken Kate Middleton and features the late monarch smiling with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Royal Family: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo in Balmoral, Scotland, with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.(AP)

In the photo, Queen Elizabeth is joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, along with Mia, Lucas and Lena Tindall, and Savannah and Isla Phillips. At the back, Queen's grandchildren Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex - the son and daughter of the now Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are seen.

Buckingham Palace shared on Instagram earlier, "Today we remember the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 97th birthday. When Her Majesty was born in April 1926, Princess Elizabeth and her family did not expect that she would one day become Queen. Following the abdication of her uncle King Edward VIII in 1936, her father acceded to the throne. When King George VI died in February 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II when she was just 25. Her Majesty went on to be Britain's longest reigning Monarch - the only one in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee."

Balmoral was one of the monarch's favourite places. Queen Elizabeth usually stayed at the main property annually from August and September. In 2022, she travelled to the private residence in July and even appointed a new prime minister there in September - two days before her death on September 8.

