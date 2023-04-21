Home / World News / Watch: Cheeky Prince William takes customer booking at Indian restaurant

Watch: Cheeky Prince William takes customer booking at Indian restaurant

ByMallika Soni
Apr 21, 2023 02:36 PM IST

Prince William: Prince William's office later tweeted, “Hope we told this customer to come to the right place...!”

Prince William helped out an Indian restaurant during a royal visit by taking a phone reservation. The customer was not aware that Prince William was on the call. When Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were visiting the family-run Indian restaurant Streatery during their trip to Birmingham in England, he took the call. The customer was seeking a booking for two people.

Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent Indian restaurant.(Reuters)
Prince William then checked in with the owners of the restaurant about the location. Then he talked to the called about when the table would be free and if it would suit their timing.

"What name is it under?" Prince William said as he concluded the conversation. Although the prince did not reveal his name to the caller.

“See you at quarter past two,” he added.

The couple also helped out in preparing dishes in the restaurant's kitchen before continuing their visit in the city.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

