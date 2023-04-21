Prince Harry disappointed about this part of King Charles' coronation invite

Prince Harry is set to attend King Charles' coronation as after month of speculation the Duke of Sussex confirmed his presence. Prince Harry will be present at the ceremony along without his wife Meghan Markle but a report claimed that Prince Harry only received an email from his father’s office but he never heard from King Charles himself. Prince Harry will soon be seen at his father King Charles III's coronation in the UK.

“At this point, it’s become so personal. Maybe what they wanted wasn’t achieved, but at the end of the day, he’s going there to support his dad," The Mirror reported citing a source.

Prince Harry's request for a “sit down” with King Charles after the release of his controversial memoir, Spare, never happened, either, the report claimed.

“They didn’t hear from Charles. Harry wanted to hear from his father directly — it’s always through somebody,” People reported.

In an interview ahead of his book's release, Prince Harry said, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith said, "Despite the wounds, it's his son, and I can't imagine he wouldn't want him to be there regardless of the hurtful things that have been said."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON