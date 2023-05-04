Meghan Markle wants to become like Oprah Winfrey? What royal expert said

Meghan Markle is trying to emulate her friend Oprah Winfrey by hosting a chat show in the US, a royal expert claimed. Prince Harry's wife has already released a Spotify podcast and Netflix series. But now the Suits actress has signed with the renowned entertainment agency WME.

Meghan Markle

Royal expert Christopher Andersen said, “If Meghan doesn’t end up hosting a daytime syndicated talk show, I’ll be surprised. She certainly seems well-suited to that role in particular, and I can easily see her pursuing a career path similar to Oprah’s in the media: a show, a magazine, producing, directing — the works."

“She still has a sizeable chunk of the viewing public in her corner. Once all the controversy surrounding the Sussexes’ ongoing feud with the rest of the Royal Family dies down, assuming it ever does, I could easily see her launching a successful talk show," the royal expert explained.

“Meghan has always had her fingers in a lot of pies, and she has a knack for getting what she wants. Millions of girls dream of becoming a princess, but she made it happen — and against all odds to boot! Becoming the next Oprah [Winfrey] — a powerful and influential media mogul — does not feel far-fetched at all," Christopher Andersen added.

Page Six reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted in Hollywood several times while Variety reported that Meghan Markle and her team could be looking to secure work in film and TV production.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich said that Meghan Markle may struggle to sell herself to potential partners if she distances herself from the royal family.

“What does sell? Anything royal. So what we can bank on is that connection being leveraged in some manner," the royal expert said.

