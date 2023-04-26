Prince Harry and William 'won't exchange a word' at King Charles' coronation?

Prince Harry and Prince William "won't exchange a word" at King Charles' coronation as the relationship between the brothers is now "on its knees", a royal commentator claimed. Tensions between the brothers have hit rock bottom following several claims made by Prince Harry against Prince William and his wife Kate, in his tell-all memoir ‘Spare’.

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

At their father's coronation, Prince Harry and Prince William will come face-to-face for the first time since the revelations. Although Prince Harry will attend the coronation alone without his wife Meghan Markle.

News Corp columnist Angela Mollard told Sky News, “The fact is that apparently this relationship [between Harry and William] is worse than we think. It’s just on its knees, the relationship between William and Harry.”

“There is a lot of thought about how they will be positioned at Westminster Abbey during the Coronation. I don’t think we’ll see them sitting next to each other. In fact, I don’t think they will exchange a word over that day,” the columnist added, saying, “He won't get back to Los Angeles until 7pm and that is ludicrous.”

The columnist also said that Prince Harry "criticised his brother in all the most personal areas of his life" in his memoir, adding, “From William's point of view. Seriously? Is this man Harry his brother or is he someone who sees him as a content provider? If you think about the detail that was given away in Spare, about William, his temper and the argument they had, about Meghan - he has criticised his brother in all the most personal areas of his life.”

“I don't think there is ever going to be a reconciliation,” the commentator asserted.

