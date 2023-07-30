'Harry wouldn't do anything without her telling him,' Meghan's strong will led to royal exit says royal biographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the royal family has captured the world's attention, but according to royal biographer Angela Levin, there's more to their exit story than meets the eye. Levin, who penned a book about Prince Harry titled "Harry: A Biography of a Prince," recently spoke out about the couple's lives since stepping down from their royal roles.

"Meghan is someone who always thinks she knows better"

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022.(AP)

Levin believes that Meghan's strong-willed nature and her belief in her own ideas clashed with the traditions and protocols of the royal family. "She is someone who always thinks she knows better," Levin explained. Meghan's struggle to assimilate into the royal family was compounded by her reluctance to accept any responsibility for any missteps, always passing the blame onto others.

While Levin got to know Prince Harry closely during her time with him, she didn't hold back her disapproval of the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan." The series, which was not nominated for a 2023 Emmy Award, showcased the couple's grievances and complaints, which Levin found repulsive. “I think there is something quite repulsive about tearing a family apart. Even worse if it’s the royal family. It’s a horrible thought to think one would dance, clap and drink champagne about that,” she said.

Meghan now seeks to prove herself as strong and independent

Levin also shared her perspective on Meghan's individuality within the relationship. Despite once describing themselves as "salt and pepper," Levin believes that Meghan now seeks to prove herself as strong and independent, even though she once presented as a united front with Prince Harry.

“Harry wouldn't do anything without her telling him what to do”

The biographer raised questions about Meghan's involvement in Prince Harry's autobiography, "Spare." Levin claimed that Prince Harry wouldn't make any professional decisions without consulting Meghan first. "Harry wouldn't do anything without her telling him what to do. I'm told that's the sort of state he's in right now," she asserted.

Despite their royal exit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue their work with Netflix on various projects under their lucrative $100 million contract. The couple resides in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.