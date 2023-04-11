King Charles ‘stopped taking Prince Harry’s phone calls’ when…: Royal author

A royal author claimed that both King Charles “stopped” taking phone calls from Prince Harry after he moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020. Although, Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties, he continued to stay in touch with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, royal commentator Robert Jobson claimed in his new book titled ‘Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed’.

Royal Family News: Britain's King Charles III is seen. (Reuters)

But as relations worsened, the late Queen and King Charles stopped taking Harry’s phone calls. Harry regularly phoned his grandmother until he “kept trying to air his grievances”, the author said.

“In the end, [the late Queen] asked him to speak directly to his father instead. Her Majesty found Prince Harry’s calls quite difficult and wearisome. She didn’t want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father," the royal author claimed.

King Charles eventually “stopped taking Harry’s calls after his son swore at him and repeatedly asked for funds” and “When the Queen asked Charles why he hadn’t given in, he told her that he wasn’t a bank."

The royal commentator also said that Queen Elizabeth “felt let down” by Prince Harry’s decision to step back from his royal duties but hoped “her grandson would find peace and happiness” in his new life.

The author also claimed that aides believed Prince had Stockholm syndrome, writing, “There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known."

