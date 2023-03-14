King Charles will completely snub Prince Harry in his will? Royal expert says…

Prince Harry- King Charles' younger son- is likely to be completely snubbed in the monarch's will, a royal commentator claimed. Daniela Elser said Prince Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew are united by "some very bad news about wills".

Arguing that Prince Andrew did not receive anything from Queen Elizabeth II's will, the royal expert said that Prince Harry would also face the same, explaining that during the early 1990s, Queen Elizabeth II had decided that the Royal Family would pay tax but struck a deal which stipulated that money passing directly from one sovereign to another would not be hit with 40 percent inheritance tax.

“And that, obviously, has huge possible implications for one Prince Harry, whose brother Prince William could therefore very well inherit everything from Charles. This inheritance situation only exacerbates further the already canyon-sized gap that exists between William and Harry when it comes to moolah,” the commentator said.

She said that the irony of this situation is that Prince Harry is in "much more need" of money, having "fled the palace coop", adding that Prince Harry could benefit from a similar settlement to the one Queen Elizabeth provided for Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward while she was alive.

