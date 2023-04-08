'Wearied' Queen Elizabeth thought Prince Harry and Meghan were ‘quite mad’: Book

Prince Harry's anger was very puzzling for late monarch Queen Elizabeth II who thought that her grandson and Meghan Markle were "quite mad", a new book claimed. Royal correspondent Robert Jobson in his new book 'Our King' claimed that Queen Elizabeth had witnessed some "volatile exchanges" between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William.

The book also said that despite having "great affection" for Prince Harry, the late monarch was “tired” of his and Meghan Markle's criticism of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth also thought Prince Harry was "so consumed" by his love for Meghan Markle that it was "clouding his judgment", the book said.

“In truth, by the time his grandmother died, Harry had precious few supporters left in the family. Even the Queen, who had always had great affection for him, ­eventually tired of his outbursts,” the book noted.

“First, she had wearied of the volatile exchanges between Harry and his brother, which sometimes took place in her ­presence. Then Harry and Meghan had started ­publicly criticising both the monarchy and members of the Royal Family,” it added.

The Queen "felt let down" by Prince Harry's decision to step down from his royal duties, but also considered it as “a missed opportunity” while hoping Harry would "find peace and happiness" in his new life, the book said.

Prince Harry regularly called his grandmother after moving to California, but she felt "troubled" when he asked her to voice his complaints to King Charles, it added.

