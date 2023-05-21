Prince Harry's 10-word comment about Meghan Markle after first date: Book

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first met in 2016. After texting back and forth, the pair arranged their first date at Soho House in London where they chatted “over drinks (beer for him, a martini for her),” according to the authors of ‘Finding Freedom’, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who wrote in their book: “They asked each other questions about their work. Nibbles may have been out on the low table in front of their oversize chairs, but neither touched the food."

“They were also too engrossed in their conversation, and too involved with each other, to notice the rather rude wallpaper featuring photos of women’s private parts that adorned the walls. No one expected what happened next," the authors noted.

Prince Harry later confessed to a friend his 10-word review of the evening, “Wow. The most beautiful woman I’ve seen in my life.”

After this, Prince Harry contacted Meghan Markle after their date, authors wrote, “His messages were often short and full of emojis, in particular the ghost emoji, which he often used instead of a smiley face. For what reason? Nobody knows. But Meghan found his texting etiquette funny and adorable, just like the prince.”

“He definitely didn’t hide the fact that he was keen. He wanted her to know he was very interested,” a friend of Meghan's added.

“It was as if Harry was in a trance,” another friend said.

“Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other,” a friend told the biographers.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle called a friend after the first date, asking, “Do I sound crazy when I say this could have legs?”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also recalled their romantic first meeting during their Netflix series Harry & Meghan in which Meghan said, “He was just so fun. Just so refreshingly fun. And that was the thing, we were like childlike together.”

Prince Harry said, “We had a great chat for about an hour.” Meghan revealed she called Harry “that evening,” asking whether he wanted to “grab dinner” the next day.

“That was when it just hit me. ‘Okay, this girl, this woman is amazing, is everything that I’ve been looking for. And she’s so comfortable and so relaxed in my company,’” he said.

The authors wrote, “A friend said, ‘She came back smiling and just completely spellbound.’ Her phone was full of photos — the nature they had seen, candid snaps of herself, and selfies with Harry. According to the friend, if Meghan didn’t have to return to Canada for work and Harry to his life in London, ‘they would have happily spent the entire summer there together’. Meghan said that she and Harry talked so much, about things she rarely shared with anyone.”

