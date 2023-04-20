Prince William 'more difficult to work with than King Charles'?

Prince William can be difficult to work with and often short-tempered, a royal insider claimed according to author Robert Jobson. Compared to King Charles, Prince William is less calm when dealing with issues, the author claimed in his book ‘Our King: Charles III: The Man and Monarch Revealed’.

Prince William: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to young Ukrainian refugees.(Reuters)

Quoting the insider, the author wrote about Prince William that "he is a driven person and that can make him impatient." On King Charles, the insider said that this "can make William short-tempered when dealing with Charles".

"The Boss (Charles) has a temper, too, but it does not go on and on. He can get frustrated and flare up and then, in an instant, it is forgotten about. With William, it is rarely forgotten,” the insider said. This comes as reports claimed that Prince William rejected demands made by his brother Prince Harry ahead of King Charles coronation.

Royal experts claimed that "warm interactions" between the brothers are not anticipated. Prince William has also rejected his brother's demand for a meeting before the coronation.

"We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind. The palace's ultimate objective is to avoid conflict," Kinsey Schofield said.

“William, without a doubt, was the most hurt by Harry's actions. The two have not spoken since the queen's funeral. And certainly not since the Netflix series or book. And despite Harry telling media outlets that he would only attend the coronation if his family received an apology... my sources say that no such apology has happened in private," the expert added.

