Prince William ‘really thinking’ about his own coronation? Royal plan revealed

Just a week after King Charles' coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, it’s been revealed that his eldest son Prince William is already planning his own service. Prince of Wales has been in talks with his close advisers about how to create a “very different” event than his father's, according to the UK’s Sunday Times.

Prince William, Prince of Wales

Prince William wants to “evolve” the ceremony so that it is “modern and relevant”, and scrap the controversial “homage of the people” which had been included in King Charles’ coronation, the report claimed.

“There is no way he will go down that route or anything like it,” a source close to Prince William told the publication.

“He is really thinking, how do we make his coronation feel most relevant in the future? He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years’ time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth? I think his coronation will look and feel quite different," the source added.

The report also claimed that Prince William was not closely involved in preparations for his father’s coronation, and had declined the offer to have his own investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales.

But Prince William is keen to hold his own coronation at the historic Westminster Abbey, the report added.

On the relevance of the royal family in modern times, Prince William had told the BBC in 2016, “It occupies a lot of my thinking space as to how on earth you’d develop into something modern in today’s world. I think the royal family has to modernise and develop as it goes along, and it has to stay relevant. That’s the challenge for me, how do I make the royal family relevant in the next 20 years’ time? I hope that’s something I can do.”

