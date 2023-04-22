Queen Elizabeth thought Harry- Meghan's wedding would break royal family

A royal documentary claimed that Queen Elizabeth II was aware that following Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle relationships were crumbling around her. The monarch had “no choice but to hold fast and continue”, it was claimed in the documentary titled ‘The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor’.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen.

“William and Harry decide to stop many of their joint ventures and follow their own projects; it’s as though the fault lines are spreading and causing cracks within the Royal Family,” the documentary’s narrator Adjoa Andoh said, adding, “Despite the Queen’s careful guidance, the monarchy is coming undone. But at 93, she has no choice but to hold fast and continue.”

Royal author Katie Nicholl claimed that the monarch was “exhausted” by her grandsons’ rift, saying, “She was exhausted by it all, she realised there was nothing more she could do to forge a reconciliation between William and Harry."

“It is terribly sad that the twilight years of her reign, when she should have been enjoying her time, spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren was really marred by this awful family rift, which, let’s be honest, doesn’t look like it’s got any chance of being healed," the expert added.

“And according to a friend, privately the Queen confided that she was exhausted by the turmoil of their decision. She was very hurt and told me: ‘I don't know, I don't care, and I don't want to think about it anymore,’ says that person," Katie Nicholl said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stepping down from the royal family dominated news during the final years of Queen Elizabeth’s life. The couple announced their decision in 2020 and relocated to California.

