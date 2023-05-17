Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Kate Middleton surprises children on school trip as she rushes for train

ByMallika Soni
May 17, 2023 02:07 PM IST

Kate Middleton: Her unexpected appearance at the station to take public transport stunned children.

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton surprised schoolchildren with an impromptu meeting while she was rushing for a train. As she had been carrying out an engagement in Bath to mark Mental Health Awareness week alongside Dame Kelly Holmes and Love Island star Zara McDermott, she dashed to the Bath Spa railway station to catch a train back to Windsor.

Her unexpected appearance at the station to take public transport stunned children who were enjoying a school trip. In a clip which was widely shared on social media, Kate Middleton can be seen rushing into the station.

Kate can then be heard greeting the children saying, “Hello, hello.” Kate then asks, "Where are you going?" before the teachers said Warminster.

Kate gives them the thumbs up and replied, “Have a good school trip, what are you learning about?”

The teachers then told her, "Trains and orienteering" but unfortunately there was no more time to talk as Kate's security beckoned her away as the train doors appeared to beep to indicate they are about to close."

She then waved to the children and bid them farewell as she went to catch the train.

