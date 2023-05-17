What Kate Middleton and Prince William want from Harry amid bitter feud

Prince William and Kate Middleton want Harry to be as far away from the royal family as possible, according to a friend of the Prince of Wales. The couple are currently not on speaking terms with Prince Harry following the release of the latter's bombshell memoir ‘Spare’ in which he targeted senior members of the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen outside Windsor Castle with Prince William and Kate Middleton.(AFP)

The couple also did not interact with Prince Harry during King Charles' coronation. A friend of Prince William said that the couple wants to maintain a distance with Harry.

William's friend said, "It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account."

The friend also warned that Prince Harry and Prince William's bitter feud could last decades. Prince William's friend told the Daily Beast, "Put it this way: I don’t think anyone expects Harry to get an invite to William’s Coronation."

Last month, royal expert Kate Mansey also said that it will be years until the rift between the brothers dies down.

“I think William and Harry, that's going to be years before that riff can die down. I think there is hope. People I'm speaking to in the Palace who know the Princes well, they've known them for years and years, seen them grow up and seen them fall apart and get back together, do have hope that they will be reconciled at some stage but that is not short term. That's not a short-term goal for anything and also the King is going to be very busy,” Kate Mansey said.

King Charles is understood to be the only senior member of the royal family who has spoken to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

