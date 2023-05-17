Home / World News / What Kate Middleton and Prince William want from Harry amid bitter feud

What Kate Middleton and Prince William want from Harry amid bitter feud

ByMallika Soni
May 17, 2023 12:14 PM IST

The couple also did not interact with Prince Harry during King Charles' coronation.

Prince William and Kate Middleton want Harry to be as far away from the royal family as possible, according to a friend of the Prince of Wales. The couple are currently not on speaking terms with Prince Harry following the release of the latter's bombshell memoir ‘Spare’ in which he targeted senior members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen outside Windsor Castle with Prince William and Kate Middleton.(AFP)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen outside Windsor Castle with Prince William and Kate Middleton.(AFP)

Read more: Camilla narrowly avoided this major crown mishap at coronation: Royal expert

The couple also did not interact with Prince Harry during King Charles' coronation. A friend of Prince William said that the couple wants to maintain a distance with Harry.

William's friend said, "It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account."

The friend also warned that Prince Harry and Prince William's bitter feud could last decades. Prince William's friend told the Daily Beast, "Put it this way: I don’t think anyone expects Harry to get an invite to William’s Coronation."

Read more: Meghan Markle's ex-friend reveals her secrets: ‘She met her prince’

Last month, royal expert Kate Mansey also said that it will be years until the rift between the brothers dies down.

“I think William and Harry, that's going to be years before that riff can die down. I think there is hope. People I'm speaking to in the Palace who know the Princes well, they've known them for years and years, seen them grow up and seen them fall apart and get back together, do have hope that they will be reconciled at some stage but that is not short term. That's not a short-term goal for anything and also the King is going to be very busy,” Kate Mansey said.

King Charles is understood to be the only senior member of the royal family who has spoken to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
kate middleton prince william prince harry royal family + 2 more
kate middleton prince william prince harry royal family + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out