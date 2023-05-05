Watch: What Prince William, Kate are doing before coronation? Drinking

Prince William poured a pint of ale and took a ride on the subway along with his wife Kate Middleton ahead of King Charles' coronation. Just two days ahead of the Saturday's ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Prince William and Kate Middleton talked to royal fans, tourists and Londoners in Soho.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales drinks a beer as he visits the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho, central London.(AFP)

The couple also took their first trip on the Elizabeth line which is named after late monarch Queen Elizabeth II. Following this, they stopped at a pub where William poured a pint of Kingmaker pale ale which was especially brewed to celebrate the coronation.

Prince William joked that he will have to watch how much he drank and “get back into work mode" while Kate Middleton told royal fans that her eldest child, Prince George, was “excited” about the coronation.

Prince George is expected to carry King Charles' robes during the ceremony.

This comes as 100 heads of state, representatives from 200 countries and hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to come to London for the historic event where thousand of police will be deployed for one of the most complex security operations in UK history.

