No more inquiry into King Charles III charity: Cash-for-honours probe explained

British police said that they had dropped an inquiry into King Charles III's charity foundation, The Prince's Trust, over claims of a cash-for-honours scandal involving a Saudi businessman. The probe was launched last year after the head of foundation, Michael Fawcett, resigned in 2021 following an internal investigation. Tycoon Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz had donated large sums to restoration projects which were of particular interest to the British monarch.

Royal Family: King Charles III reacts during a visit of the Sandringham Flower Show, in Sandrigham.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

London's Metropolitan Police force said that after investigating and consulting with prosecutors it had decided to end the inquiry.

"After careful consideration of the information received as a result of the investigation to date, the Met has concluded that no further action will be taken in this matter," it said.

“Should any new information or evidence come to light that requires further assessment, this will be carried out by the Met's Special Enquiry Team. Nobody has been arrested or charged during the course of this investigation,” it added.

What was the scandal relating to King Charles' foundation?

Michael Fawcett was King Charles's longstanding former valet and was close to him for decades, He was alleged to have coordinated efforts as he sought a royal honour and even UK citizenship. Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz has denied any wrongdoing.

What is the Prince's Foundation?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prince’s Foundation is an umbrella organization for a number of King Charles’ charitable projects. It is based at the historic Dumfries House estate in Scotland - a center for education and training that champions sustainable living. It is also operated separately from Prince Charles’ main office at Clarence House.

Earlier a spokesperson for King Charles maintained that “the Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honors or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON