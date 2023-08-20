Bring back Harry please, man to King Charles. His shocking 4-word reply was…

King Charles III gave a four-word reply when asked about "bringing back" Prince Harry back to the royal family as the rift between the Sussexes and the monarchy continued. Prince Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle, stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States where they now live with their two children- Archie and Lilibet. Royal Family: King Charles III reacts as he meets members of the public during a visit of the Sandringham Flower Show.(AFP)

Since then, the relationship between King Charles and his younger son has deteriorated following a series of claims made against the royal family in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries and the prince's tell-all memoir Spare. Earlier this year, King Charles surprisingly provided a four-word reply when he was asked about Prince Harry even though Buckingham Palace has not publicly commented on the situation.

When King Charles was visiting the University of East London's Stratford campus for its milestone 125th anniversary in February where he unveiled a plaque to herald the opening of its new hospital, the monarch greeted students and other well-wishers who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the royal.

As the monarch was shaking hands with one person, a man shouted, "Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please, Sir?."

King Charles asked him, "Who?", appearing not to hear at first after which the man repeated, "Harry, your son" to which King Charles replied, "It would be nice," before quickly moving on.

This comes as a royal expert claimed that King Charles would still be keen to extend an olive branch to Prince Harry. Royal expert Richard Palmer said, “I'm sure the King would welcome them back. I mean, he's quite keen to heal that family rift. But, it's obviously very raw at the moment and it's very noticeable. While I'd say he's keen to heal that rift, he hasn't met his son the last two times he's been over to the UK.”

