Is Prince Harry and Meghan's forever love fading? Royal commentator claims they might split ‘within 5-10 years’

The fairy tale romance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be as picture-perfect as it seems, according to a royal commentator who appeared on Talk TV. Kinsley Schofield, the commentator, dropped some shocking insights into the couple's relationship, revealing that while a split is not imminent, there could be trouble ahead within the next 5 to 10 years.

Let's see what happens in 5-10 years

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022.(AP)

Schofield cited sources close to the couple who believe that as time passes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are growing increasingly incompatible. Despite the rumors, she clarified that they are not currently on the verge of breaking up. "Are they splitting up? No. Everyone I talk to says they see it happening within 5-10 years," she stated.

The speculation arises from a Hollywood blog that posts anonymous "blind items." The blog's author, a close friend of Spotify executive Bill Simmons, who famously called Harry and Meghan "grifters," reportedly spoke to Schofield, pointing out the couple's differing work ethics. Allegedly, Harry is said to be less inclined to work, while Meghan is described as ambitious.

Despite the buzz surrounding their marriage, for now, it seems that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship remains stable. According to Schofield, her sources do not foresee any breakdown within the next year. However, she revealed that they are spending a lot of time apart, with Harry planning to dedicate significant time to a Netflix documentary project in Africa.

“Disruption in the marriage,” is everything okay in Meghan and Harry's paradise?

"There is disruption in the marriage right now," Schofield disclosed, shedding light on the situation. The news of possible trouble in paradise has caught the attention of major entertainment outlets, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not issued any formal comments regarding the rumors.

Interestingly, Schofield claimed that Meghan intends to continue leveraging her royal connection, but possibly in a solo capacity. "She does not want to work with Harry and does not want to make new content with Harry," Schofield asserted. It seems the Duchess of Sussex is keen on being the face of Dior under her own name, rather than relying on her royal title.

The couple currently resides in Montecito, CA, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. As the world keeps a close eye on their relationship, only time will tell if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can weather the storm and prove the doubters wrong.