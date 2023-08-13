Prince Harry, Meghan have invitation from King Charles: ‘Would make him happy…'

Prince Harry and Prince William are no closer to mending their ongoing rift, an expert claimed as the brothers were headed to Singapore to promote their causes. Royal watchers shouldn’t expect a heartfelt reunion anytime soon between King Charles' sons, Nick Bullen told Fox News. Prince Harry stepped out in Tokyo for the ISPS Sports Value summit-special edition while Prince William is expected to visit Singapore for the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen.

"I’m sure everybody managed those diaries to make sure there was no crossover whatsoever," True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen said, adding, “Harry hasn’t even been going to old friends’ weddings. So, those moments where they might bump into each other aren’t happening, let alone the choreographed moments.”

“William and [his wife] Kate [Middleton] are going to be spending time at Balmoral this summer, They’re going to be staying up in a cottage that was a favorite of the queen’s when she was alive. William and Kate have taken it over with their children for this summer. So, it’s nice to see the traditions are continuing,” the expert claimed.

King Charles, although, is eager to make peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the expert said.

“I’m told that the king continues to reach out to Harry and Meghan and that the door is always open. I think, probably, he more than anybody, wants to repair the relationships. We all know things are still very tense between William and Harry, but I think the king does want to repair [things]. … There is probably an open invitation to visit the king whenever they can. And he would love to see them,” he continued.

“Look, he’s the king, He’s not going to be able to make it to California very often. They don’t have official roles. They don’t appear to have a 9-to-5 job. So, I would say they’ve probably got the ability to make a visit to Scotland should they wish, and I’m sure the king would have them there,” the royal expert explained.

