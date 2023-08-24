Prince Harry's UK trip where he won't meet his father King Charles: Details

Prince Harry will be in the UK on September 7- a day before the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death- to make an appearance at the WellChild Awards in London. The Duke of Sussex will fly from California to London for the awards, which celebrate the achievements of children and young people with serious illnesses. After this he will travel to Düsseldorf in Germany for the Invictus Games. Meghan Markle will join him in Germany for the Invictus Games, which run from September 9-16. Prince Harry and King Charles III are seen.

Prince Harry has "no intention" of seeing either King Charles or Prince William while he is in the UK, the Mirror reported claiming that the time would be a "good opportunity" for the royal family to “settle their differences” but the relationship between Prince Harry and the rest of the family remains "firmly rooted at rock bottom".

At the Wellchild awards Prince Harry “will spend time with each winner and their families at a pre-ceremony reception, listening to their stories and helping create lifelong memories”, it was reported. He has been a patron of the charity for the past 15 years and has attended the awards 11 times previously.

In a statement, Prince Harry said: “For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional well-being of these individuals and their families. The courage and strength embodied by these young people — and the tireless devotion of those who support them — never cease to inspire me. I’m honored to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work.”

OK! magazine reported, "King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Düsseldorf. The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak.”

