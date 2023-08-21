King Charles' wife Camilla lives ‘life according to a spreadsheet' because…

A royal author said that King Charles' wife Camilla plans every moment which is why she lives “according to a spreadsheet.” Royal expert Angela Levin said that Camilla doesn’t get much time to herself, let alone visits with family and friends. “After particularly hectic engagements or foreign trips, she can decompress for a day or two, or perhaps a weekend,” Angela Levin said, adding, “But everything else is very different. Once known for her spontaneity, her love of riding, good company, and her family, Camilla’s life now runs on rails.” Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive by horse drawn carriage for a visit to the Sandringham Flower Show.(AP)

“Every moment of most days is now carefully scheduled,” including time with her children and grandchildren, the expert added.

It’s “life according to a spreadsheet” with “little time to cook” and “far more time spent with the hairdresser” while her “friends understand the constraints,” Angela Levin explained.

“She has undoubtedly learned a discipline and got much more organized,” a friend of Camilla’s told the author, explaining, “It’s quite something, as she is not a naturally organized person. She had to do so because there is so much going on.” If Camilla did not, “there wouldn’t have been time for her to see her children or grandchildren, which are so important to her.”

“As it happens, I think she is enjoying her new role. But Camilla is doing this for Charles. She has put up with years of insults — the conniving ‘other woman’ — when she could have walked away. Now in her eighth decade, she is determined to help Charles make the best of a huge and perhaps unmanageable role," the royal expert said.

Camilla became Queen Consort when King Charles III took the throne after his mother’s death in September 2022.

