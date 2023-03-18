Princess Diana would be ‘disappointed’ if she saw this in UK: What William said

Prince William said that his mother, Princess Diana would have very been disappointed at the lack of progress in preventing homelessness in the UK. The royal made the comments while appearing in a video for this year's Red Nose Day charity appeal.

Prince William: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales are seen. (Reuters)

Prince William also visited people supported by the homelessness charity Groundswell. In the video, Prince William was seen meeting people who had been helped by the charity.

“My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I’m really glad she did,” Prince William said in the video.

“I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on, in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it, than when she was interested and involved in it," he added.

Talking to people helped by the charity, Prince William said, "I am here really to learn a bit more from you both, to hear a bit more about your lived experience of homelessness." Prince William is also a patron of the Passage homelessness charity which he visited with his mother when he was a child, Independent reported.

Homelessness “is about not having a safe space. It’s a very isolating life. You exist, you don’t live. Groundswell helps to give a voice to people who have experienced homelessness," a person Prince William met said.

“Ending homelessness must be thought of as more than simply a wishful aspiration. Instead, it should be viewed as an achievable goal,” he said.

