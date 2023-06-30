Royal Family: Prince William's ‘whopping salary’ runs into millions of dollars

Prince William has received a whopping $7.5 million in private income this year according to the Duchy of Cornwall’s 2023 annual report. He had become the 25th Duke of Cornwall after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and subsequent accession to the throne by King Charles III, his father.

After Prince William acquired the Duke of Cornwall title, he received the surplus of profits from the dukedom. As per a report by Page Six, the Duchy recorded net profits of roughly $30.34 million – for the financial year of 2022 to 2023. The amount was split between King Charles III( former Duke of Cornwall) and Prince William. As per the split, $14.225 million went to King Charles III while William received $16.115 million.

$8.67 million of William's share was kept by the Duchy for “working capital purposes," according to the Daily Mail which cited a statement by Kensington Palace. As a result, William's yearly income came to be about $7.5 million. Next year, he is expected to pocket the full $30 million.

In a forward to the annual report, William talked about King Charles III's contribution while holding the same title before him.

“My father left an indelible mark on the Duchy. I am very much looking forward to continuing his work, as well as exploring new opportunities to make a difference.”

Reportedly, The Duchy of Cornwall is valued at more than $1 billion and consists of approximately 205 square miles across the United Kingdom and 23 countries.