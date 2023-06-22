This Prince William remark reduced King Charles ‘to tears’ because…

Prince Charles brought his father King Charles to tears when he made a comment about the future of the monarchy, a recently unearthed clip from a documentary claimed. As Prince of Wales, King Charles' eldest son is responsible for the Duchy of Cornwall estate. Speaking about the estate, Prince William said that he thought the "family angle" was "important" and gave some thought about what he would do when he took over control of it from his father. Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.(Reuters)

During the documentary titled ‘Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall’, King Charles reflected on the conversation saying that it had made him emotional. In the clip, Prince William reveals that he was already thinking about the future.

“I’ve started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day and what I do with it. I think it’s really important, the family angle, I really do,” he said. Then Charles is heard saying, "When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it. I was deeply touched and moved by what he said. Frankly, it reduced me to tears. It did, really. Because, I suddenly thought, well, just hearing that from him has made the last 50 years worthwhile."

King Charles was responsible for the estate for just over 70 years. Following the death of his mother Elizabeth II, the estate went to his eldest son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton became Princess of Wales.

Recently, marking Prince William's birthday, King Charles shared a touching message to his eldest son in a post on Twitter as the monarch posted a never-before-seen photo from the coronation last month alongside the message, "Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today."

The royals also shared a sweet moment during the coronation when Prince William declared his allegiance heir to the throne, saying, “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

