Home / World News / King Charles' three-word reply to Camilla's ‘don't walk away order’ was…

King Charles' three-word reply to Camilla's ‘don't walk away order’ was…

ByMallika Soni
Jun 22, 2023 11:00 AM IST

The body language expert claimed that the King appeared to be "masking a smile".

King Charles made a cheeky response to his wife Camilla as the royal couple stepped out on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Colour parade, a lip reader has claimed. The couple were joined by senior members of the royal family as they greeted thousands of fans who celebrated the official birthday of the British sovereign.

Britain's Queen Camilla (L) and Britain's King Charles III react.(AFP)
Britain's Queen Camilla (L) and Britain's King Charles III react.(AFP)

Read more: Teacher at Prince George’s former school paid teens to abuse children in India

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman, told The Mirror, highlighting a moment between the King and his wife as they stepped out onto the balcony. Camilla was spotted placing a hand on King Charles' shoulder for support and appearing to give him an order, Jeremy Freeman claimed.

The Queen said as per the lip reader, "Don't walk away, you know I can't walk on my throne/own."

Read more: 'Tension' between royal couple when Prince William told Kate Middleton to…

To which, King Charles replied, “Oh deary me.” The body language expert claimed that the King appeared to be "masking a smile", adding that the look on the monarch's face showed that he didn't "want to be there".

The balcony appearance followed a traditional parade and changing of the guard. King Charles was joined by Prince William, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
royal family king charles iii
royal family king charles iii
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out