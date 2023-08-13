Queen Elizabeth 'never stopped hoping her beloved grandson' Prince Harry would…

Queen Elizabeth II 'never stopped hoping' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would 'return to fold', Express UK reported citing a close source. In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles blaming media scrutiny as the main reason for their departure. The couple also claimed that the royal family asked Meghan Markle a racist question in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Meghan also revealed that she had suicidal thoughts and claimed she received no help from the royal family during the interview.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain.(Reuters)

The couple also shared details about the inner workings of royal life in a Netflix series last December, which was followed by Prince Harry's tell-all memoir Spare.

The report claimed that Queen Elizabeth was resolute during her final days with respect to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the late monarch was determined to keep the Sussexes in the royal family amid growing pressure to cut them off. "The Queen did not want to send any signal to her beloved grandson that there would be no path back. Her Majesty never stopped hoping there would be some kind of reconciliation and that the couple would return to the fold one day," the report claimed.

In his autobiography, Prince Harry made a host of controversial claims about members of the family, detailing at one point his explosive encounter with Prince William during which the Duke of Sussex claimed that his brother physically attacked him over an altercation about Meghan Markle.

But the Sussexes' popularity has dipped as the revelations turned the tide of public opinion against him. A YouGov poll found that 48 percent of the British public said they had a negative view of Prince Harry, compared with 45 percent with a positive view. Meghan Markle's popularity also took a hit with only 31 percent of Britons holding a positive opinion of the Duchess of Sussex, while 58 percent of the survey's 1,664 British respondents viewed her negatively.

