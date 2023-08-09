When Prince William faced relationship troubles with Kate he met this royal

A royal expert has revealed that Prince William took advice on his then-girlfriend Kate Middleton back in 2006 from Queen Elizabeth and his father then-Prince Charles. Prince William once confided in the late monarch addressing doubts in his relationship with Kate Middleton, according to royal author Katie Nicholl. Kate Middleton Prince William: Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, in London.(AP)

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said, "William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything."

The couple began dating as students while at St Andrews University, and briefly split some years later in 2007. They later reunited and got married in 2011. Before then, in 2006, Prince William reportedly felt the pressure to propose and talked about this with his grandmother and father. Queen Elizabeth was said to be disappointed by the split.

Royal historian Robert Lacey claimed that Prince William "got the message quicker than he or anyone else expected" and soon won Kate Middleton back. After their engagement was announced in 2010, the couple shared in an interview details about their breakup.

Kate Middleton then admitted, "At the time, I wasn’t very happy about it, but it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t. I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you’re younger. I really valued that time for me as well, although I didn’t think it at the time."

Prince William said, "We were both very young… we were both finding ourselves and being dif­ferent characters. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, so it was just a bit of space and it worked out for the better."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have now been happily married for over 12 years and share three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

