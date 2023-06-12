This Prince William decision says a lot about him as 'future king’: Royal expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton did not choose to go to a royal family favourite hotel ahead of King Charles' coronation. Instead, the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly chose to stay at a bed and breakfast which a royal expert said was a “great decision.” The couple headed to Wales shortly before King Charles III’s official crowning as rather than booking accommodations somewhere with royal family ties, they wanted to stay at a local place.

William and Kate stayed at a bed and breakfast for two days during two days of public appearances and spent their time ordering pizza for locals and abseiling with mountain rescue workers. The couple have made multiple visits to Wales since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Royal expert Jennie Bond said that the couple’s bed and breakfast visit hinted at the future. “This is a really great decision by Prince William to support the local economy and is exactly what a forward-thinking and progressive future king should do,” Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine.

“Gestures like this show that William and Catherine plan to do things differently to keep the monarchy in tune with modern society. And, vitally, keeps William in touch with ordinary people who are struggling with everyday problems," Jennie Bond said.

