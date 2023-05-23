This is Prince William's most ‘messy nightmare habit', Kate Middleton feels

Kate Middleton shared one messy habit that Prince William is a "nightmare" for as the royal couple released clips from their home Kensington Palace. Reacting to the video, royal fans wondered what the couple is like at home and away from the spotlight. In the clip, the couple can be seen on a trip to an RAF base in Cyprus in 2018 where Kate Middleton revealed how Prince William is like when the pair are relaxing at home, revealing one habit that drives her mad.

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III, in London, Saturday, May 6 2023. King Charles III and Camila the Queen Consort, members of the Royal family and VIP's gathered at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation service.(AP)

When the couple met military personnel serving on the island who had opened a new recreation facility, they admired the new decor in the room as Prince William warned, "Keep the pizza off the sofas."

Kate Middleton then revealed that her husband had a habit of it, saying: “You're a nightmare with that.”

Royal fans swooned after seeing the clip of Prince William with one user writing on Instagram, "[Kensington Palace] social team is bring the energy lately and I love it."

“The videos are amaziiiiing,” another wrote while a third commented, "Thank you for all the behind the scenes videos! You are all doing [a] fantastic job! Well done."

Earlier in an interview with BBC Radio 1 in 2017, Kate Middleton was asked what her family's order takeaways were. To this, Kate replied, “Absolutely and curry, definitely!”, revealing that she is a spice lover but Prince William doesn't share her spicy tastes.

