Watch: Tickles your fancy? Cute moment between King Charles and Princess Charlotte

ByMallika Soni
Jun 22, 2023 08:00 AM IST

King Charles shared a sweet moment with his granddaughter Princess Charlotte on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour parade which marked the official birthday of the British sovereign. As the monarch was joined by senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony, they watched the Royal Air Force flypast and waved to well-wishers. Standing alongside the King on the Palace balcony were Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children- Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.(Reuters)

Many royal fans noticed a touching moment between King Charles and Princess Charlotte. In videos widely shared to social media, users pointed out how the monarch appeared to tickle his granddaughter during their balcony appearance.

The clip showed Princess Charlotte standing in front of her father Prince William and next to her grandfather, King Charles. The King then reached for Charlotte’s arm prompting the royal to lightly jump and smile.

“Cute little moment between King Charles and his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte,” wrote one person on Twitter while another said, “He may be a King, but he is also a grandfather that gives tickles."

“Just being a grandad,” another said.

“He so obviously adores his grandchildren,” a person wrote, while another said, “She’s like: ‘Grandpa, I’m trying to be serious here!’ Just like my grandpa.”

King Charles and Princess Charlotte also shared another amusing interaction when the monarch accidentally bumped his eight-year-old granddaughter on the head.

