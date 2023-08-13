What Prince Harry, Meghan can't agree on? Parenting their children Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly "can't agree" on how to parent their two children, four-year-old Archie and two-year-old Lilibet. Prince Harry's upbringing within the Royal Family has really affected him because of which the Duke of Sussex wants privacy for himself and his children when it comes to his life in the US, The Sun reported quoting a source. Archie and Lilibet are rarely seen with only a few public appearances in the last few years. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle(AFP)

On the other hand, Meghan Markle wants to raise Archie and Lilibet openly in California and is not impressed with the high amount of focus on Prince Harry's recent court cases against the media in London.

“They disagree sometimes on certain approaches. Meghan would love to be done with all the legal stuff. But she's still supportive of him as she knows how important it is to him. But she's ready to move on. They have a beautiful life in California and new friends. Montecito is paradise. Harry is very outdoorsy, he loves it there. There is a difference in how he has grown up. He fears for his own children because of what he has gone through,” the report claimed.

Prince Harry had previously claimed that he wanted to move away from the UK in order to “break the cycle of pain” as he feared seeing history repeat itself, especially with his wife Meghan. He said that it was a major concern for him.

This comes as the couple has been accused of "taking advantage" of royal family's silence during the holiday period. Royal commentator Richard Eden said, “August is traditionally a very quiet month for the royal family. Is that something that Harry and Meghan are deliberately taking advantage of? August is the dead month for the royal family when they are on holiday. But it seems to be something planned for Harry and Meghan far in advance.”

“Not only have we had a string of announcements and stories about their show business career, but we have also had these engagements that Harry is carrying out,” the royal expert added.

