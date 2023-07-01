Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / When King Charles wants to end a conversation, his secret signal is…

When King Charles wants to end a conversation, his secret signal is…

ByMallika Soni
Jul 01, 2023 08:25 PM IST

King Charles has a gesture to let staffers know it’s time to rescue him from a conversation.

The royal family meet and greet a lot of people on a daily basis. When most senior members of the royal family are busy with engagements and visits, they have to have a way to end conversations when they are around ‘chatty’ people. The late Queen Elizabeth II had a discreet way of doing just that using which she told her aides that she was done talking and they should rescue her. Funny, right?

King Charles III during a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, London.(Reuters)

But, wait. King Charles also has a gesture to let staffers know it’s time to rescue him from a conversation. Royal historian Hugo Vickers said that Queen Elizabeth would actually use her handbag to send cues to her aides. So if she wanted out of a conversation with someone she would usually move her purse from one hand to the other.

Read more: Prince William wanted to ban a royal author after his bombshell claims like…

Body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton revealed that the monarch also sends a signal to his staffers that he wants he leave a conversation.

Darren Stanton explained: “A move Charles tends to make quite a lot is he’ll scratch his nose. Just like the (late) queen had a signal with her assistants that if she had her handbag in her left hand and then switched it to her right that meant ‘Get me out of here!’ — Charles tends to reach for his nose when he is ready to move on from a conversation.”

King Charles’ late father, Prince Philip, also had a specific gesture and motion using which he used to get out of conversations. Prince Philip used a sweeping motion when he greeted crowds during walkabouts- swing his hand from left to right to show to staffers that he was done with the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
king charles iii royal family
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP