Prince William wanted to ban a royal author after his bombshell claims like…

The author of a bestselling biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claimed that Prince William was so angry by revelations in the book that he wanted the writer "barred" from his royal engagements. Omid Scobie, who co-authored the 2020 biography 'Finding Freedom', made the remarks ahead of his upcoming book 'Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival'.

Omid Scobie said that in recent years “royal churnalism—the regurgitation of press releases and steady supply of briefing memos sent out by royal aides—has become the tried-and-trusted reporting style for a number of royal correspondents when it comes to protecting precious relationships with those at the Palace.”

When his book was published in 2020, he recounted that “sources told me that Prince William was so incensed by my revelations that his Kensington Palace team had given negative information to favoured journalists about his brother that he wanted me barred from his engagements.”

In the book, the royal biographer had claimed that Prince William had told Harry, "Don't feel you need to rush this," when talking about his relationship with Meghan Markle, adding: “Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.”

The author's relationship with Meghan Markle came under public scrutiny in 2021, during the Duchess of Sussex' legal battle with the Mail over the publication of a private letter she had written to her father in 2018. The publishers argued that Meghan had been aware that the letter could have been published.

In a court filing in the trial, Meghan Markle said, "When I approved the passage...I did not have the benefit of seeing these emails and I apologise to the court for the fact that I had not remembered these exchanges at the time. I had absolutely no wish or intention to mislead the defendant or the court."

