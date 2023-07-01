How much should the royal family work? King Charles facing big dilemma as…

The royal family undertook seven per cent fewer engagements in the first half of this year than last year, it was revealed as the monarchy reduced to 11 people on official duties following King Charles' order. This means that the royal family is doing significantly less work– down 31 per cent – than 2019. Royal watchers feared that this would make it harder for the monarchy to win financial support from the charities. King Charles III is seen. (Reuters)

Patricia Treble, a Canadian journalist and royal specialist, said, “They have to figure out how to live up to the late Queen’s maxim, ‘I have to be seen to be believed.’”

King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton have collectively reduced their number of engagements by 11 per cent compared to the first half of last year, Patricia Treble noted. In total, they undertook 514 engagements in the first six months of 2023, compared to 578 in the same period last year and 611 in 2019.

There has also been a reduction in overseas tours undertaken in 2023. “The aftermath of the Queen’s death and then the Coronation are certainly big factors," Express UK reported, adding, “Charles and his family are missing the late Queen, who still undertook 100 duties in the first half of last year while ill and helped take the 2022 half-year total to 1,373 engagements, compared to 1,277 in the same period this year.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton were out on official duties for 65 and 55 days respectively, it was revealed. The senior royals are expected to undertake visits to some of the 14 countries.

“All official overseas visits by members of the Royal Family are undertaken at the request of Government. The cost of official royal travel varies from year to year, depending on the number and nature of overseas visits," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

