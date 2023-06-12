When Prince Harry and ‘embarrassed’ Meghan had a ‘cringe-worthy’ moment at event

Video of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle at an event near their home in California resurfaced online recently when the couple had an awkward moment on stage when the Duchess joined her husband on stage.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen. (AP)

Some royal commentators described what happened as “cringe-worthy.” Royal expert Kara Kennedy broke down what was going on in the clip that was shot in May 2022 following a tournament at the Santa Barbara polo club. In the video, Meghan Markle was seen walking on stage to present her husband and his Los Padres teammates with a trophy. But then she stayed up on the stage and things got awkward as she appeared to wish for a spot in between the players when no one was acknowledging her.

Meghan Markle “tried to grab” an item from one of Harry’s teammates, but he refused to give it to her, Kara Kennedy said, adding, “The whole thing is a catastrophe and very embarrassing for the “image-conscious couple."

“This is interesting because I think I’ve spoken a lot in the past two months about the kind of press crusade that Harry went on after his memoir Spare and about how important it is that Meghan stayed 50-50 way, at all times. I think it is very telling because for a woman that usually tries to weave her way in or push [or] shove her way into the spotlight at any given time, which is very visible here. I mean, this had nothing to do with her. It’s obviously very awkward. It’s obvious that very clearly she wasn’t meant to be on stage," the commentator replied.

The royal expert said that it wasn’t a PR opportunity but Meghan Markle must have seen it that way. “This is why I think the Spare stuff is even more telling because Meghan knows that the full outcome from Harry’s memoir is going to be embarrassing for her and going to be kind of bad image-wise, so she stayed away from that kind of PR crusade. Whereas stuff like this (polo match), where he is trying to get his own thing, he’s trying to get into local sports with the local team … she just can’t help but kind of crowbar her way into the photo," the royal expert claimed.

