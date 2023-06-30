Once Prince William, Harry's tutor got stuck in bathroom. King Charles did this

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByMallika Soni
Jun 30, 2023 11:20 PM IST

Rory Stewart had then “snapped a key” in the bathroom lock, he said as he shared the hilarious incident.

King Charles once sent security staff to knock down a door to free Prince William and Prince Harry’s tutor who locked himself in the bathroom. The incident happened at Highgrove House, UK cabinet minister Rory Stewart said. He was just 19 years old and had been drafted in to tutor the young princes.

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

Rory Stewart had then "snapped a key" in the bathroom lock, he said as he shared the hilarious incident.

The teenager had gone to take a relaxing bath at the end of a long day at around 11pm. But when he got out of the bath, he went to unlock the bathroom door.

“I tried to unlock the door and I couldn’t. I thought, for goodness sake, and I kept struggling with the key and I couldn’t shift it," Rory Stewart said. After this, there was a knock at the door and it was the voice of King Charles jokingly asking the tutor to turn off the lights before he went to bed, Rory Stewart recounted.

“He obviously cares about the environment!”, the minister joked. Rory Stewart said that then he felt like a “very scared 19-year old” in his “first proper job”. He also said that he had to admit to the King that he had “locked himself in the loo” which was quite embarrassing for him.

Mallika Soni

Mallika Soni

